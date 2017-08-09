Féile 2017 celebrates 25th birthday in style

Gasyard Féile celebrates 25 years entertaining and informing audiences in the Bogside with a brilliant programme of talks and debates, kicking off today.

George Galloway gets things going by discussing everything from Palestine to Irish unity, while in conversation with local MLA Raymond McCartney in the Pilots’ Row Centre at 7.30pm tonight. On Thursday, there’ll be a public information event to discuss addiction issues in the Gasyard Centre from 1pm to 2pm.

Simultaneously, in the same venue, Trócaire will host an event looking at ‘Gaza on the brink’ - Tania Hary and Mohammed Azaiza of Gisha (Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement), will be guest speakers.

Also on Thursday ‘Welfare Reform’ will be the topic of discussion in the Bishop Street Community Centre between 7pm and 9pm.

On Friday, the focus turns to Brexit and its likely local impact at the Gasyard Centre at 2.30pm; while East Belfast Irish language enthusiast Linda Ervine will join Declan McLaughlin in conversation in the Museum of Free Derry at 7.30pm. At 1pm on Saturday, there will be an open discussion of the need for an Irish Language Act in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin. Then on Monday the behaviour of British forces in Kenya, Yemen, Malaya and Cyprus will be the subject of ‘Beating the Natives’, in the Museum of Free Derry at 1pm.

Later on Monday, Patricia McBride, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Ben Lowry and John McGowan will take part in a discussion on ‘Ireland - An Agreed Future’ in Pilots’ Row at 8pm. For more info visit www.facebook.com/gasyardfeile or contact the Féile office on 02871262812.