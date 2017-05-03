Fence damaged and wheelie bins kicked over by anti-community vandals

The fence around the derelict shops complex at Meenan Square in the Bogside has been damaged and several wheelie bins kicked over in a recent spate of anti-social activity.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has appealed for the anti-community activity in the Lower Westland Street area to stop.

Councillor Logue said: “There have been a number of incidents in the last few days. The fence around the old shops complex was damaged and a number of resident’s wheelie bins were kicked over.

“I would ask those responsible for this anti community activity to stop.”

She said residents of the Bogside don’t deserve to be tortured in their own homes.

“We have had a few good days of weather and a lot of people are out and about and the last thing local residents should have to put up with is this carryon on their doorsteps.

“We should be building communities not destroying them.”