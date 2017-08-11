Festival initiative for children with Autism in Derry welcomed by MLA

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed a new initiative to provide a quiet space for children with Autism to be part of festivals in the city over the summer.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan was contacted by parents of children with Autism and held meetings with Autism groups, the Western Trust and Triax Neighbourhood Management Team to “see if we could all collectively come up with new ideas so that these children could rightly be part of the local festivals”.

Ms. Mullan said: “Many children with autism are extremely sensitive to all sorts of loud sounds, background sounds from radio and the TV all of which could overwhelm or distract them.

“I am delighted that staff at the Triax Neighbourhood Team and Creggan Day Centre have come together to provide a safe play place located at Creggan Day Centre where children can have a breakaway space if required. I want to commend these organisations for taking the initiative in this year’s Féile and hope that other organisations and festival organisations will take the lead in doing so.”