Final walk for pooch raises funds for charity

A Limavady woman has thanked the people who supported a charity event and helped raise hundreds of pounds.

Karen Heaney’s 19-years-old Border Collie, Trudy, inspired dozens of dog owners to attend the walk in the Roe Valley Country Park at the end of February.

Trudy.

Karen’s dog, Trudy was able to attend the walk but, at 19-years-old and completely blind, Karen knew her beloved pooch wouldn’t have long left, and she died just a few weeks later.

“The walk was for Trudy to be remembered by as she had such a long life - 19 years. I just felt she was an inspiration. She was a gentle dog, great with children and never gave me no bother. She was always an energetic dog and I think that’s why she was so healthy. Doing the walk I have the good memories of that day, plus all the photos I would not of had,” said Karen.

“Trudy was everything to me,” said Karen. “When my girls were at school and Alan, my husband, was working she was all I had. I had a good day with her on that Wednesday before she died. I stayed with her all day, made some videos and took pictures and she got steak for her last dinner. I had told her how much I loved her and would miss her but, for her to look after me as I had taken care of her for 19 years, well I know she’s with me. And then, of course, my mother had cancer twice and Macmillian was a great support for us all, so that’s why I chose them.”

£930 was raised from the walk. After paying £100 for public liability insurance Karen handed over £830 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Karen thanked everyone for their donations.