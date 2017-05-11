Fined £100 for disorderly behaviour

A 42-years-old man from the Brandywell has been fined for disorderly behaviour following an incident in the Foyle Road area in January.

Patrick Toland, from the Lecky Road, pleaded guilty to using disorderly behaviour in Alexandra Place on January 7.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that the disorderly behaviour had been verbal in nature and that his client had initially left the scene before returning a short time later.

Toland was fined £100 and ordered to pay an offender levy of £15.