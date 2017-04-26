Fined £700 after crashing car into garden in Creggan

A 19-years-old man who drove through Derry before crashing into a garden while unfit to drive last year, has been fined £700 and disqualified for twelve months.

Ciaran Mongan, of Lodge Road, Coleraine, was charged with a series of offences arising from a drive through the Bishop Street and Creggan areas on June 26, 2016.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told the court Mongan was arrested by police after crashing a Vauxhall Astra into a garden in Ballymore Park in Creggan.

One witness reported that the vehicle had been seen travelling at high speed in the Maureen Avenue area shortly before the collision, the court heard.

When arrested Mongan’s speech was heard to be slurred, however, he initially denied having consumed any form of alcohol or drugs including prescription drugs, during police interview.

Mongan was found to have no insurance, no licence, no L Plates and was unsupervised despite being the holder of a provisional licence.

Mongan’s defence solicitor explained that his client admitted the charges and that he had taken the car for a drive in an “act of bravado” having consumed Cannabis and Temazepam.

The solicitor said he accepted there was a plethora of charges but pointed out that they all stemmed from the one event. He said his client apologised to the people of Creggan for his offending.

He was fined £700 in total and disqualified from driving for 12 months.