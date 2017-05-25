Fined for Dungiven Road speed excess

A 45-years-old man from Limavady has been fined £175 after being detected speeding on the Dungiven Road last October.

Brendan McGonagle, of Petrie Place, Limavady, was detected travelling at 38 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on the road on October 22, 2016.

He was thus eight miles over the speed limit.

McGonagle, who admitted the offence by letter, was fined £175 by District Judge Barney McElholm at Derry Magistate’s Court, who also ordered him pay a £15 offender levy and endorsed three penalty points on his licence.