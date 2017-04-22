Fined for steering wheel defect

A 42-years-old Derry man has been fined £60 after his taxi’s steering wheel was discovered to have been defective last year.

John Harkin, of Shipquay Street, was stopped by police who were carrying out compliance checks in Foyle Street on August 3, 2016. A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor said officers found Mr. Harkin’s steering wheel was defective.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDermott said his client got the defect fixed on the same say as the offence and that he is no longer a taxi-driver. He was fined £60 and given three penalty points.