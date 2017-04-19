Fire-fighters free boy trapped while watching Smurfs in Derry cinema

Fire-fighters have had to use hydraluic equipment to free a young boy who got his hand trapped while watching The Smurfs at a Derry cinema.

The nine-year-old had gone to the pictures for the afternoon showing of Smurfs: The Lost Village on Tuesday when the off-screen drama unfolded.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the Omniplex Cinema at Quayside Shopping Centre on Strand Road at 4.05pm.

Two fire appliances from Northland Fire Station and Crescent Link Fire Station attended the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “Firefighters were called to attend the cinema when a nine-year-old boy got his hand stuck in a cinema seat.

“Using specialist cutting equipment they were able to release the boy’s hand from the seat.

“He was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not attend hospital.

“The incident was dealt with at 4.46pm.”

In a statement on the Western Command’s Facebook page, the crews said that the boy’s parents were very relieved that this cinematic tale had a happy ending.

They posted: “Northland and Crescent Links crews went to the cinema today - not to watch the Smurfs as one young lad expected to do, but to free that same lad when he managed to trap his hand in his seat. Hydraulic cutter, socket sets and screw drivers freed him much to his and his Mum and Dad’s relief.”