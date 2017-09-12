First ever Zero Waste North West Festival in Derry

Zero Waste North West are to host their first ever festival in Derry this weekend.

The ‘Enough Stuff Festival’ at the Playtrail on Racecourse Road is free and will run over Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17 starting from 11am on both mornings.

A spokesperson said: “This beautiful setting will be buzzing with activities for all the family to support your relationship to the environment, and to learn ways to become more zero waste on an individual and systems level.

“There’ll be music, children’s song, art and storytelling workshops, a nature meditation, aquaponics, organic gardening and composting workshops, plus debate and discussion on environmental campaigns.

“Our central event will be the launch of the Zero Waste North West and Derry City and Strabane District Council Circular Economy Feasibility Study on Saturday at 2pm. Other highlights include a screening of the Naomi Klein film ‘This Changes Everything’, Derry’s first ‘Repair Cafe’, and special guest Casey Neill from the Earth to Trump campaign.”

Entrance to the Enough Stuff Festival and to all activities is free. The organisers urged everyone who is interested in reducing the amount of stuff bought, used and thrown-out in daily life and those interested in environmental justice. There will be a ‘Bring and Share’ lunch between 12.30pm and 1.30pm each day,

For a full timetable or to find out more visit Zero Waste North West’s Facebook page or website.