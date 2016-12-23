Five contracts appointed for Mobuoy clean-up ideas

The Environment Minister Michelle McIlveen has appointed several contracts under a £350,000 scheme launched during the summer aimed at finding innovative ways of remediating the Mobuoy Road waste site.

She said: “The Department in partnership with InnovateUK (IUK), has appointed five new contracts under the Mobuoy Road Waste Remediation Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

“This initiative aims to stimulate new innovative remediation treatments. The outcome of this initiative will further inform the development of the remediation strategy.”

The Minister launched the scheme during the summer to encourage and stimulate the development of innovative remediation technologies for the Mobuoy Road waste site and other illegal waste sites.

She said she expects a remediation strategy and supporting implementation plan for the Mobuoy Road site to be ready by spring 2017.