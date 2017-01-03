Five New Year babies born

There were five New Year babies in the Western Trust.
One of them, 5lb 11oz baby Mia Moore/Patton (pictured), whose parents Cheryl and Jason are from Ballykelly, was born in Altnagelvin on New Year’s Day at 10.23am.
