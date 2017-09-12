Five priests are ordained on one historic day for Derry diocese

An historic day for the Church of Ireland Diocese of Derry and Raphoe was celebrated at Glendermott Parish Church on Sunday when an extraordinary five new priests were ordained by Bishop Ken Good.

Over five hundred packed into the church for the ordination of Rev. Liz Fitzgerald, Rev. Nigel Cairns, Rev. Rhys Jones, Rev. Jonathan McFarland and Rev. Robert Wray, all five of whom will serve in the diocese.

Bishop Good told the congregation it was “an historic day” for Derry and Raphoe and that “no one in the church could recall an occasion when so many priests were ordained for the diocese in a single service”.

The collection from the service, which had been intended for the Diocesan Ministry Fund, will go towards helping the victims of the recent flooding in Glendermott Parish, among the areas worst affected. Bishop Good said he hoped the gesture would show a desire to bless and care for all the local families who had suffered because of the flooding.

A large number of clergy attended the service, many participating in the laying on of hands. The first reading was performed by Rev Cairns’ daughter Megan; Albert Smallwoods, MBE, read the second reading and the Rector of Clooney, Rev. David McBeth, read the Gospel. The organist was Derek Collins, Robert Goodman played the trumpet and the choir of St Columb’s Cathedral performed throughout the service.