Flats plan for former Derry Workhouse

Derry & Strabane Council have approved planning permission to convert part of the old Waterside Workhouse Museum into flats.

RV Properties Ltd, from Co. Fermanagh had applied to convert first and second floor of the vacant museum space to create six apartments.

The Grade 2 listed Waterside Workhouse Museum closed in April 2014 due to issues with the building and declining visitor numbers.

The Derry Workhouse opened in 1840 and closed as a Workhouse in 1948 but continued to be used as a hospital until 1991.

The proposed apartments are two bedroom duplex apartments set over two floors with an internal staircase, and were approved at the Council’s Planning committee meeting at the Guildhall on Wednesday.

Permission was also granted at the meeting for 16 semi-detached dwellings at lands at Copperthorpe for Braidwater Ltd.

“A former derelict schoolhouse site on land at Fir Road in Ballyarnett meanwhile will be redeveloped to provide space for a new 16-house residential development, after an application by Karl Hargan was approved.

Welcoming the decisions, Chair of the Planning Committee Councillor Dan Kelly said: “The creation of additional housing and the enhancement of our local communities are key priorities of Council’s Community Plan and the Local Development Plan. The Planning Service are working to support local developers in the delivery of appropriate developments to suit local housing need, and exploring ways of not only facilitating new builds, but also regenerating existing vacant spaces to ensure all our available properties are fully utilised.”