Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire ‘success’ in Limavady

Organisers of the County Derry Fleadh say the event, held for the first time in Limavady, was a “tremendous success.”

Despite the rain on Saturday, the Fleadh attracted big numbers, in particular a ‘flash mob’ of Irish dancers who wowed the crowds on Market Street.

Helen McGonigal and Eoin O'Hara congratulate Valentino for winning the Jimmy O'Hara Memorial Cup for tin whistle at the County Derry Fleadh held in Limavady at the weekend. Helen O'Hara, Branch Secretary of Jimmy O'Hara CCE, said people sang, danced, told stories and played music all weekend long.

Helen McGonigal from Jimmy O’Hara Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann said it was a “tremendous success.”

“People sang, danced, told stories and played music all weekend long. We had musicians from all over the county, Ireland and even further afield join us to celebrate the first ever Fleadh in Limavady,” said Mrs McGonigal. “The poor weather on Saturday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and the town was ablaze with music, dance and song. Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire 2017 has given the people of Limavady an opportunity to experience true traditional culture at its best and opened a door for more to come.”

PRO of Jimmy O’Hara CCE, Eoin O’Hara said: “We were all delighted to be given the opportunity to bring something new to Limavady, but with that came a massive amount of pressure to do everything we could to make sure it was a success. As always the people of Limavady demonstrated what a great place our wee town is.”

Mr. O’Hara thanked volunteers, spectators,dancers and musicians.

“We were completely overwhelmed with the level of support and enthusiasm that was shown. I would like to say an enormous ‘thank you’.”