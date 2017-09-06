Flood victims put up in hotels, B&Bs and student digs while just four private landlords made accommodation available

Dozens of local families left temporarily homeless after last month’s catastrophic flooding in the North West had to be put up in hotels, B&Bs and university halls, while the number of private landlords who offered emergency accommodation to the Housing Executive to help it deal with the situation was negligible.

Fifty-five families affected by the recent flooding registered with the NIHE in the city, West Area Manager, Eddie Doherty, revealed during a briefing of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight of these families had to be housed in emergency accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs, Mr. Doherty said.

And seventy per cent of these families, most of whom were from the Waterside and rural villages that were worst affected by the flooding, had to be moved again, this time to Ulster University’s student village on Duncreggan Road.

Mr. Doherty told the committee that it was had been “extremely difficult” getting temporary private accommodation from the private rental sector and that “only a few have offered their accommodation”.

“Only four private rental landlords have come forward,” he said.

The NIHE chief said that 12 apartments with five beds in each had been made available at the Ulster University’s tudent village in the cityside and that 20 families had availed of these rooms.

He made the revelations while briefing councillors on the NIHE’s housing Investment Plans for the city alongside NIHE Chief Executive Clark Bailie.