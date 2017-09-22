Flood victims urged to apply for grant aid

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has encouraged homeowners who were affected by the recent flooding to apply for a grant to help them protect their properties in the event of future incidents.

Mr Durkan was speaking as numerous local people continue ti count the cost of last’s months devastating flooding, which resulted from the worst storms witnessed in the area for generations.

Mr Durkan said: “Sadly, hundreds of people suffered devastation and distress as a result of unprecedented flooding last month. While the damage to property can be repaired, there are some personal possessions that are irreplaceable. Furthermore, the trauma caused to families who had to watch helplessly as water gushed into their home cannot be understated.

“There is a Homeowner Flood Protection Grant Scheme, run through the Department for Infrastructure,that can assist homeowners to modify their properties and make them more resistant to flooding. If an application is approved, the scheme will cover 90% of the costs, up to a maximum of £10,000.”

Mr Durkan added: “ The installation of flood protection measures will not just provide increased protection but increased peace of mind. I would encourage anyone whose home was damaged to apply at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/homeowner-flood- protection-grant- scheme or contact my office on 71 366516 for assistance.

“Unfortunately, like the Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme, this is restricted to homeowners. However, I have spoken to Business in the Community NI about the prospect of them rolling out a similar scheme for businesses as their counterparts in England do.”