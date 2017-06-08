Flower festival fundraiser for church in Dungiven

What was once a PSNI station in Dungiven will this weekend be filled with people enjoying their tea for a church fundraiser

The former police station was bought by Dungiven Presbyterian Church in Decenber 2015 for £175,000.

Church Committee member, Ian Buchanan, said it’s helped solve their problem of parking on the narrow New Street, where their church is located.

They also hope to use the station for Sunday School classes and, possibly, a creche, but that’s down the line.

Since they took ownership of the site, the church has been working hard to remove the corrugated walls surrounding the station to normalise it to the public.

The sangar and communications mast were removed last year during decommissioning of the site.

The church has made changes downstairs in the building, installing new toilets and a new kitchen. They’re hoping to complete work on the upstairs in coming months.

Mr Buchanan said this weekend’s fundraiser - a Flower Festival with teas being served in the refurbished downstairs of the station - is proving popular with 250 high teas books, for Friday and Saturday. Different talents and displays will be on show, and Mr Buchanan hopes the public will come along.

“The Festival will be open for viewing on Friday 2-8pm, Saturday 10-8pm and Sunday 2-5pm,” said Mr. Buchanan.“There’s been a lot of organising, and we’re expecting a big weekend.”