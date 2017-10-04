Foras confirms funds for Cultúrlann until 2021 but Kevin Campbell says cross-border body needs greater support from governments

Foras na Gaeilge’s announcement funding for Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin will continue until 2021 at least has been welcomed by Sinn Féin Irish spokesperson, Councillor Kevin Campbell.

The cross-border body confirmed it will be provide a three year funding opportunity to Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast from January 2018 onwards.

There had been fears funding would be diverted away from the two flagship centres to promote new cultúrlanna around the country. However, following a consultation between April and June, Foras Chief Executive, Sean Ó Coinn said: “A strong message came back to us supporting the current resourcing provided to Irish language centres and Foras na Gaeilge has listened to the consultation feedback. Foras na Gaeilge recognises the central role the two cultural centres have within their communities and that they are pioneering key projects which have wider symbolic importance for Irish language communities throughout the island.”

Colr. Campbell said: “The decision by Foras na Gaeilge to provide a three-year funding opportunity to Gaeláras Uí Chanáin in Derry City and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich from January 2018 onwards is to be welcomed.”

But, he warned, more funding for Irish is needed.

“In reality, the appropriate amount of funding is not being invested in Foras na Gaeilge. There is a huge responsibility on the governments to address the issue of the Foras budget, fairly and progressively.”