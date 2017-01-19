Former MLA to launch Irish Phrase Card in Derry

A former MLA is launching an Irish language phrase card in Derry to encourage the public to use the language in everyday situations.

Dominic Bradley’s Doire Ag Labhairt is a wallet-sized compendium of common sentences for beginners and seasoned Gaeilgoirí.

The card contains almost 80 everyday Irish phrases over six conversational topics, ranging from initial greetings through food, classroom language, to the perennial topic of the weather. The former Newry and Armagh assemblyman, who was the SDLP’s Irish language spokesman, said: “Whether you want to brush up on the Irish you learned at school, or are a newcomer to the language, the Irish Language Phrase Card is the thing for you.”

Mr. Bradley, coordinator of the Community Interest, not for profit, company, Míle Fáilte, said: “The Phrase Card can be used in primary, post-primary, or adult learning groups, and it even has its own soundtrack. All can be accessed, free of charge, thanks to the generous sponsorship of local Derry businesses. Many people, having learned Irish at school, like the card as a means of getting back into Irish again. The fact that it has a sound file adds to the attraction as it gives learners the opportunity to hear the phrases pronounced clearly and at a moderate speed.”

The Irish Phrase card will be launched by educationalist, Risteard Mac Gabhann, at Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin on January 26 at 7.30pm with music and refreshments.