Four children escape injury in gun attack on home

Four young children escaped injury when two shots were fired at a house in Shantallow shortly after 9.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed shots had been fired at the house in Racecourse Drive at around 9.40pm.

Four young children and a man were in the property at the time, although no-one was injured in the shooting.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney condemned the gun attack.

Mr. McCartney said: "This attack during which shots were fired at a house in Racecourse Drive is wrong and must be condemned.



"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the vicinity.



"There is no place for guns on our streets and those behind attacks need to end their war with the community."

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney said: "Late last night shots were fired at a home in the Racecourse Drive area of Shantallow with a man and four children present.

"This was a reckless attack that could have ended in tragedy. It’s through luck rather than design that we aren’t dealing with horrifying scenes this morning.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer this community. They are the remnants of a time and a place we have long left behind. They should get off the back of this community.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area last night to come forward to police as soon as possible.”