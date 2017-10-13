Foyle Bridge closed due to ongoing incident

The PSNI has confirmed that the Foyle Bridge has been closed in both directions due to an incident involving a vulnerable person.
Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services are dealing with the incident.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge in Derry has been closed in both directions following an incident on the bridge involving a vulnerable male.”
No further details have been released.
