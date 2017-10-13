Search

Foyle Bridge closed due to ongoing incident

Police have arrested two men
The PSNI has confirmed that the Foyle Bridge has been closed in both directions due to an incident involving a vulnerable person.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services are dealing with the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge in Derry has been closed in both directions following an incident on the bridge involving a vulnerable male.”

No further details have been released.