Foyle Haven - ‘An incredible service’

The Chief Executive of Depaul said they were urgently calling for long-term funding to secure Foyle Haven’s services into the future.

Kerry Anthony described the haven as an “incredible service” and said that Depaul’s priority, as the organisation which runs the Derry facility, was the well being of users and staff.

Depaul said that Foyle Haven is a front line day service “which provides accommodation, food and support to vulnerable members of the local community, including street drinkers and people who are homeless”

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Since the funding from the Big Lottery for Foyle Haven came to an end in November, 2015, Depaul has worked extensively to secure long term funding so that this vital service can continue.

“Due to our ongoing work with partner agencies over the past 12 months, we secured interim funding up until the 30th of June 2017.

“We continue to work with partner agencies and statutory bodies to secure long term sustainable funding, to ensure the delivery of services to the most vulnerable and the security of our frontline staff as a matter of urgency.”

The spokeswoman said that at this stage Depaul is in “very regular contact with range of funders to try to ensure we can operate the service at its existing levels for the long term.”

Ms, Anthony, meanwhile, said: “Foyle Haven is an incredible service within Depaul’s service provision, the work that takes place to support the people who come to the day centre is greatly valued.

“Our priority is the well-being of the people who depend on our service as well as the well-being and security of our front line staff and we continue to strongly advocate and urgently call for the receipt of long term funding immediately.”