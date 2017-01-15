Foyle Hospice appeal for volunteers

Foyle Hospice is appealing to local people to join its volunteer team and make 2017 the year that you make a difference to someone’s life.

Sharon Williams, Volunteer Services Coordinator, said the hospice has many opportunities were people can get involved.

“The hospice depends on the support of its volunteers, without them the hospice simply couldn’t offer its services free of charge to patients and to their families. We have volunteer roles in both direct and indirect patient care that can suit people’s personal or work commitments,” she said. “You don’t always need specific skills or qualifications, the most important requirements are enthusiasm, a desire to support our work and some free time.’

Ms Williams said volunteering is “a very rewarding experience with many of our volunteers describing it as having increased feelings of self-worth, having fun, enjoy belonging to a team and it’s a privilege to help.”

“Every year we face an enormous fundraising challenge and so are always looking at expanding our team of fundraising volunteers to help at our promotional stands, charity shops, events, flag days and weekly draw promotion,” said Ms Williams. “We are also actively looking for people to help in our beautiful gardens that mean so much to our patients and to their families. If you have a talent in creative activities such as art, music or flower arranging we would love to hear from you.”

To volunteer or for more information contact Sharon Williams, Volunteer Services Coordinator on (028) 71 351010 or visit www.foylehospice.com.