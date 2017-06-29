Foyle MP urges local people to attend equal marriage rally

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has called for everyone who supports marriage equality and equal rights to attend this Saturday’s Marriage Equality March in Belfast.

The north remains the only part of the Ireland or Britain were equal access to marriage for all has not been enshrined in law.

The DUP have previously used a petition of concern to block a law change that would enable people from the LGBT community to get married, stating it wished to protect the traditional definition of marriage.

Mrs. McCallion said: “Two years ago over 20,000 people attended a marriage equality march in Belfast. I am calling on everyone who believes in equality and rights for all to attend this Saturday’s march and make it the biggest ever.

“Sinn Féin members will be taking part in the march as we believe in equality, respect, recognition and rights for all citizens. Equality is at the core of everything we stand for.

“There can be no place for sectarianism, racism, homophobia, sexism, misogyny or any form of discrimination in our society. We are committed to seeing the extension of equal marriage across the north, it is a very simple and reasonable request to afford people their rights.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for the LGB&T communities and challenge prejudice wherever it arises. Anyone wishing to march with us are asked to assemble at 2pm at the Buoys in Writers Square. The march itself will start at 2.30pm from Writers Square.”