Foyle Sailability seeking more volunteers

Local people have urged to consider volunteering for a cross-border organisation giving local people with disabilities the chance to take part in water-based activities.

Foyle Sailability is a voluntary organisation, which operates from the pontoon at Foyle Port Marina in Derry and at Greencastle in Inishowen.

Foyle Sailability is a cross-border voluntary organisation.

A spokesperson said: “We have specialised equipment such as a hoist to lift and lower physically disabled people into our accessible boats such as the hanse 303.

“We welcome participation from anyone with a disability or who faces severe disadvantages - whether you have on-the-water experience or not.

“This year we have been able to run more regular events since we now have our own rescue boat.”

Foyle Sailability’s short-term aim is to enable disadvantaged children and adults to “just enjoy being on the water in a safe and controlled environment”.

“In the long term, we would like to encourage them to reach higher standards and be competitive at inter provincial level and maybe even Paralympic level,” the spokesperson said, adding: “We are constantly looking for volunteers to help with our events and again no experience is necessary as training will be provided.

“Anyone with sailing and/ or powerboating qualifications will be very welcome too.”

To find out more about Foyle Sailability and to get in touch with the organisation, check out their Facebook and Twitter pages or their website: www.foylesailability.org.

For bookings, e-mail: foylesailability@gmail.com