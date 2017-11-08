Foyle Search and Rescue secure vital funding

Foyle Search and Rescue has received thousands of pounds in funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The Derry based charity will receive some of the £175,000 that has been made available to four Northern Ireland charities by the Inshore and Inland Rescue Boat Grant Fund.

The charities will use the funding to purchase five new lifeboats and maritime equipment including life-jackets, helmets, boots, ropes, knives and torches for use in Lough Neagh, Foyle, Lagan and the Bann, as well as some waterways in and around Strabane.

A spokesman for DAERA said: “This is very welcome news. The funding will support the water rescue volunteers who risk their own safety to protect the lives of others. This money means our Northern Ireland rescue charities can purchase essential lifesaving equipment which will support their efforts to keep our waterways safer.”

The four charities who will receive funding are Community Rescue, Foyle Search and Rescue, Lagan Search and Rescue and Lough Neagh Rescue.

Since its launch in 2014, the grant has provided water rescue services up and down the UK with funding for new boats, vehicles and equipment.

A total of 62 organisations across the UK receive a share of the £1m funding for 2017 to 2018 after their bids were considered by an expert panel.