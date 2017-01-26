Foyle Search & Rescue to use funding for new boat

Foyle Search & Rescue have welcomed grant aid of over £40,000 from the government.

The funding will be used by the Derry charity towards the cost of purchasing a new boat.

The Department for Transport awarded Foyle Search and Rescue a total of £42,000 in a new round of the Inshore & Inland Rescue Boat Grant Funding Scheme.

The grant supports Search & Rescue organisations in and around inland and inshore waterways.

The Maritime Minister, John Hayes, made the announcement this week that water rescue charities in the UK & Northern Ireland had been awarded £913,000.

Stephen Twells, Chairman of Foyle Search and Rescue, said: “It is our sole aim to continue the vital lifesaving work we do and continue to prevent and intervene in suicide attempts that occur in and around the river Foyle area.

“It has been a remarkable week for the charity with the recent launch of our extension and now the announcement that we have been granted some of the cost towards the purchase of a new boat.

“This funding will continue to support the charity our lifesaving work and obtain a faster response on emergency call outs.”

Minister Hayes announced the names of the first 20 projects to receive funding from the inshore and inland lifeboat scheme during a visit to the Royal Life Saving Society in Poole, Dorset.

He said: “As an island nation the safety of our waters is paramount and our water rescue charities work tirelessly around the clock to save lives.”

The £5m scheme will provide up to £1 million per annum, this year and over the next four years, for projects that provide equipment for lifesaving charities.