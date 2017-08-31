Free mental health recovery courses and workshops on offer in Derry

The Western Trust has launched a Recovery College Autumn 2017 prospectus offering free educational courses and workshops aimed at promoting mental health well-being.

The courses, which are written and delivered by people with lived experience of mental health issues alongside professionals, aim to help individuals develop their personal resourcefulness and resilience, improve self-management skills and work towards a more positive future.

Workshops offered this term includes: Living beyond Depression and Low Mood; Living Well with Bipolar; Manage Your Panic; Getting a Good Night’s Sleep; Finding Your Voice; Learning to Like Yourself and Creative Recovery.

Courses are open to all including service users, staff, carers and the general public and are free of charge. Registration is essential and anyone who would like to register or find out more can come along to the Central Library, Foyle Street, Derry, on Wednesday September 13 from 10am to 12noon. Registration can also be done online at: www.westerntrust.hscni.net