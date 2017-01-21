Fresh new website for Limavady Grammar

In its 60th year on the Ballyquin Road, Limavady Grammar School showcased its new website to Year 8 pupils and staff last week.

The school said the new website “reflects life in LGS and enables pupils and parents to find out more about what’s going on in school”.

As an online source of information about the school, parents can keep up to date with all that is happening from daily events to curriculum.

Principal Nicola Madden said: “I am delighted with the new look website for 2017 and would like to particularly thank Mrs Boyle, Miss Lindsay, Miss Harbinson and Mr Warwick for all their hard work and creativity”. The website was designed by Redback Creations Coleraine.”

Check out LGS online at limavadygrammar.org.uk