Friends of Saint Brigid’s Association to host Summer Festival in September

Friends of St Brigid’s Association are holding a Summer Festival on Saturday September 2 from 2pm to 6pm in the grounds of St.Brigid’s College, Glengalliagh Road.

Events on the day will include arts and craft, face painters, dance, vintage tea, bouncy castle, inflatable slide, disco drone, photo booth, rodeo bull, Sweeper Wipe Out, kids 16-seat carousel, burgers and hotdog stall, tea and sandwich stall and a raffle.

The Association is a community organisation set up in 2013 to encourage people of all ages within the Greater Shantallow Area to engage in the life of St Brigid’s College and the wider community. It also aims to “help raise the confidence and aspiration of our children and young people by developing and inspiring civic values and encouraging voluntary and community activity”.

A spokesperson said: “This festival is possible by funding from the NI Housing Executive and will offer an opportunity for all ages to come together, to enjoy the events, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.”