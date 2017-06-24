From ‘Derry Journal’ of June 1967: Employment of married nurses criticised

Employment of married nurses criticised

The re-employment of former nurses (now married) on the staff of St. Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny, came in for sharp criticism by Mr. Patrick O’Donnell at Letterkenny Urban Council.

He said this development had created a lot of disquiet in the town and in the hospital.

Many young girl had passed the examination for trainee nurses and had been called for interview.

They did not get an appointment. This hospital had down the years been a good source of employment for girls anxious to take up a nursing career.

Mr. O’Donnell said some of the questions posed at the interview were ‘mere codology’ and in no way relevant to what a candidate should know to fill such a post.

He heard of questions such as, “How many eggs can a turkey hen cover?” and “How much milk can a Friesian cow give?”

Salmon disease may not be as deadly as expected

Hopes are entertained by the Foyle Fisheries Commission that the salmon disease, which struck many Irish rivers is not as deadly as at first feared. A team of experts from Government Departments in Dublin and Belfast engaged in research over the past year have not solved the mystery disease, which has been provisionally named ulcerative dermal necrosis.

Mr. Gerald Hadoke, the executive officer of the Commission, which covers one of the richest salmon fishery areas in Europe, said in Derry that the salmon were now leaving the rivers after spawning.

It was difficult to estimate how long salmon remained alive after contracting this disease, but they had seen young salmon, which had been affected by the disease and which, when leaving the rivers were not grossly affected now. He said it was expected that ova from the fish, which were spawning naturally would develop satisfactorily and eggs taken from diseased fish had hatched successfully.