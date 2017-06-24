From ‘Derry Journal’ of June 1967: Salmon disease may not be as deadly as expected

Salmon disease may not be as

deadly as expected

Hopes are entertained by the Foyle Fisheries Commission that the salmon disease, which struck many Irish rivers is not as deadly as at first feared. A team of experts from Government Departments in Dublin and Belfast engaged in research over the past year have not solved the mystery disease, which has been provisionally named Ulcerative Dermal Necrosis.

Mr. Gerald Hadoke, the executive officer of the Commission, which covers one of the richest salmon fishery areas in Europe, said in Derry that the salmon were now leaving the rivers after spawning.

It was difficult to estimate how long salmon remained alive after contracting this disease, but they had seen young salmon, which had been affected by the disease and which, when leaving the rivers, were not grossly affected now.

He said it was expected that ova from the fish, which were spawning naturally, would develop satisfactorily and eggs taken from diseased fish had hatched successfully.

North West international airport

The Finance Committee of Derry Corporation yesterday afternoon agreed to make a contribution of £500 towards the outlay involved in the carrying out of a comprehensive feasibility study by the Belfast consultants, Messrs. Munce and Kennedy, in connection with the development of an international airport in the North West.

It is generally accepted that Eglinton Airfield would be the most suitable site for such an airport.

The Finance Committee decision, which is “subject to the approval of the Ministry of Development,” was taken consequent on correspondence from the North West International Airport Committee and comments from Alderman James Hegarty and ex-Councillor J. W. Stirling, who had attended the last meeting of the Airport Committee as observers on behalf of the Corporation. The total cost of the survey will be £4,000.