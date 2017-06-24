From ‘Derry Journal’ of June 1992: Highland signal ‘blocked’ by RTÉ

Highland signal ‘blocked’ by RTÉ

RTÉ was this week accused of making life as difficult as possible for local independent radio stations, including Donegal’s Highland Radio.

The allegation was made by Fianna Fáil Senator Paddy McGowan, at a meeting if the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Commercial State Sponsored Bodies. At the meeting, RTÉ officials indicated that the station had lost a significant amount of revenue to stations outside the state, including Ulster Television, which had recently opened an office in Dublin.

However, Senator McGowan, who criticised RTÉ for making it as difficult as possible for local independent stations to set up, told the meeting that he did not believe that RTÉ had lost any significant revenue to stations outside the state.

Rathmullan Tope Festival opens

National and international anglers, firmly hooked on the rich fishing waters off Rathmullan, will converge on the area this week for the 26th annual Tope Festival. Anglers from as far away as the United States, Germany and Britain, as well as Ireland, of course, will compete in this highly popular competition, which opens tonight.

Chairman of the Lough Swilly Sea Angling Association, Mr. Neil Doherty, told a press briefing that Rathmullan had now been established as the top tope fishing centre in Ireland.

Inishowen service ‘discouraging’

The Lough Swilly Bus company has defended its transport service in the Inishowen peninsula, after it came under heavy criticism this week by the Inishowen Community Development Group, which described it as “dwindling and fast disappearing”. A public meeting on the issue was convened this week in the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh, at which the Inishowen Tourism Co-Op maintained that the continuing transport crisis in the area could have ‘major implications’.