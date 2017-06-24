From ‘Derry Journal’ of June 1992: Ó hEára warns of British Army checkpoint radiation

Cross-border health risks

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Gearóid Ó hEára has called on Derry City Council to carry out a comprehensive health survey of the Culmore area because of what he said were harmful and dangerous effects that radiation levels emitted from cross-border checkpoints in the Derry-Donegal border had on both human and animal health.

Describing the British Army’s refusal to acknowledge the ‘detrimental’ effects of non-ionising radiation levels emitted from Derry’s three cross-border facilities as ‘very disturbing and sinister’, the Shantallow Councillor maintained that their response flew in the face of all available medical evidence.

Derry ‘not like Amsterdam’

Experts at Derry’s Northland Institute have marked today’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking with a detailed statement setting out ‘a calm and balanced approach towards substance misuse.’ The centre believes accurate information on drugs is essential for the public to face and deal with the issue positively. Derry, it declares, “is not Amsterdam or London - and is not expected to become like them.” On current worries in Derry about rave parties and the Ecstasy drug, Northlands recognises genuine anxiety about a subject on which there is “little solid information and a great deal of rumour.”

Lady of Plenty returns to Derry

One of Derry’s oldest and most historic ladies makes a welcome return to the city this weekend after an enforced absence of 12 years - Foyle Street’s ‘Lady of Plenty.’ Almost as well known as Waterloo Place’s famous ‘Golden Teapot,’ the Lady of Plenty, as she is now known, finds herself once again perched above Guildhall Square on the roof of the Rates Office, overlooking the picturesque River Foyle.

She made an untimely departure following a fire at the old Mitchell building on Foyle Street.