From the archive: Annie’s history making phone call from Ireland’s most northerly telephone in Malin Head - November 1987

When Annie Bonner, of Ballyhellion, Malin Head, rang her sister in Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, she was creating a little bit of history.

It wasn’t the fact that Annie was able to speak to her sister for the first time in ten years, but because she was ringing from the most northerly telephone in Ireland.

Needless to say there was tremendous excitement in the Bonner household as Annie, and then her brother, Owen, spoke to their sister, Catherine, who emigrated to the United States in 1950.

The Bonner house is reckoned locally to be the most northerly dwelling in Ireland and as it is just a stone’s throw from Banba’s Crown it is not hard to imagine why.

So with a telephone now installed, Bord Telecom believe they have now gone as far north as they ever will.

Jack Kelly, Bord Telecom area engineer said the area was one of the most remote in Ireland.