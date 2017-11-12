From the archive: Buncrana decision to develop Ho Chi Minh Park on shorefront reversed - November 1967

‘Ho Chi Minh Park’ decision

reversed

Buncrana Urban Council, at a special meeting last night, reversed a decision made at their monthly meeting last week to accept a plot of land from Mr. William J. O’Doherty, The Lodge, Buncrana, on condition that the land was named after Ho Chi Minh, the North Vietnamese President, and that a plaque commemorating “the glorious 25 years’ struggle of the People’s Republic of North Vietnam” be erected on the site.

Mr. O’Doherty, who is manager of the local employment exchange, had offered the Council land, at a nominal sum, for development as part of their big shore-front development scheme.

The Council last night passed a resolution unanimously that “in view of the widespread reaction of the Buncrana citizens against the terms for the transfer of the land to the Council, the Urban Council now resolves to proceed no further with proposed acquisition.”

Redcastle priest who was expelled from China celebrates

A priest who was one of the pioneers of the Maynooth Mission to China has just celebrated his golden jubilee.

He is Rev. Joseph Crossan, of Blessed Sacrament Church, Westminster, California, U.S.A., who was born in Tullynavin, Redcastle, Co. Donegal, on September 8, 1891.

Father Crossan was one of the first group of Maynooth missionaries to go to China.

He arrived in Han Yang in August 1920.

Han Yang became the headquarters of the mission and eventually the Diocese of Han Yang was established under Bishop Galvin, who was one of the original founders of the Maynooth Mission along with Father Blowick.

Father Crossan remained in China until the Communist takeover. He was actually in charge of Han Yang diocese for a few months after the expulsion of Bishop Galvin.

He was one of the last European missionaries there until he himself was expelled in January 1953.