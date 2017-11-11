From the archive: Derry City. F.C. appeal for greater support to keep club going as gates fall below 3,000 - November 1967

Derry City appeal for increased home support

Derry City F.C. finished the year ended May 31 last £1,190 better off than at the beginning of the year but the directors, in their report to the club’s annual meeting last night, stressed that the ordinary income of the club was not sufficient to keep it going.

But for the work of the Development Organisation, they said, the club, could not possibly carry on.

The directors, who are themselves members of the Development Organisation, appealed to the public for increased membership in the organisation, better support for the functions and money-raising efforts organised, and better attendance at all our matches. The report stated the average attendance at senior matches during the year was less than 3,000. When one considered the numbers attending from Co. Donegal, Co. Derry and Co. Tyrone, the number of local people coming to Brandywell was a negligible proportion of the population. Surely this could be increased.

Modern production methods see shirt factory labour force fall-off

A reduction of approximately 2,000 in the numbers employed in the shirt trade in Derry in recent years was due mainly to the introduction of modern production methods, the secretary, Mr. Seamus Quinn, told Derry Trades Council. He was answering a question by Mr. R. Doherty, who asked if the reduction was due to a fall-off in orders.

Mr. Quinn said that in the past the shirt trade was a labour-intensive industry, but because of the introduction of modern production methods it was now a contracting industry from the point of view of labour requirements. The fall-off, which was not due to a drop in the amount produced became noticeable quite a number of years ago, and did not coincide with any depression in the industry. He added that another factor was that when male employment in the city was better some years ago many married women left the industry.