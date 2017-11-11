From the archive: Don’t pay water rates, urges N.A.T.O. in Carndonagh - November 1987

The Carndonagh branch of the National Association of Tenant Organisations (NATO) has urged people in Donegal to withhold water rates and refuse collection charges as part of a nationwide campaign.

Spokesman for the group, Martin Robins, said this week that the taxes and the proposed domestic rates would place an “intolerable burden on thousands of families.”

Mr. Robins said N.A.T.O. was opposed to the taxes because they were “unjust and unfair.”

“There are three reasons why this is the case. Firstly, when domestic water rates were removed in 1977, overall taxation was increased to compensate for the loss of revenue to local authorities.

“With this additional tax, central government would not provide most of the funds for local authority spending.”