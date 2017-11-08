From the archive: RUC claims are ridiculous, allege injured McSheffrey and Deery mourners - November 1987

A group of people injured by the RUC at the funerals of IRA men, Eddie McSheffrey and Patrick Deery, have visited the “Journal” offices to complain about “ridiculous RUC statements” in regard to injuries during Monday’s disturbances.

A spokesperson for the group, which included John Lamberton, Barney O’Kane, Yvette Sperou, Anne Marie Ward, Caroline Moore, Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Michael Campbell, all from the Creggan area, stated some of them were considering taking legal action against the RUC for assault.

The spokesman added: “Reading Tuesday’s ‘Journal’ we came to the conclusion that we were the ones with the riot shields, the hard helmets, the padded unifroms, the big batons and the RUC were dressed like innocents abroad in civilian gear. They said 20 of their men were injured.

“How seriously were they ‘injured’?”