From the archive: ‘The Pogues’ play Embassy benefit for unemployed - November 1987

Appearing at the Embassy this Sunday are “The Pogues”.

The London-based Celtic rockers are performing in support of the local Centre for the Unemployed.

They were approached to do the concert last March when they were in Derry for an appearance on “The Tom O’Connor Roadshow” and agreed to fit in a date in Derry during their next Irish tour.

Tickets priced at £6 for the waged and £4 for the unwaged are available from the Centre for the Unemployed, Union Hall and Cosmo Vinyl, Strand Road.

There is a warning that the concert is “not for those of a nervous disposition,” but if you want to hear the group’s chart-topping hit “The Irish Rover” and enjoy a concert that will certainly be different the Embassy in Derry is the place to be on Sunday night.