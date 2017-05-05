Funding for Ebrington greenway project

Funding has been released to progress plans for a new Ebrington walking and cycling route to link in to proposed new Waterside Railway Station Transport Hub.

Additional funding has been granted by Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee to support the Department for Infrastructure funding application to Special EU Programmes Body for the delivery of the Ebrington Greenway.

If successful, the project will form part of the wider North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub project.

This project will promote cross-border and sustainable mobility in the North West region.

The aim of this is to assist residents and visitors to move away from car journeys and towards active and sustainable travel through walking, cycling and using public transport.

The Director of Environment and Regeneration with Derry City and Strabane District Council Karen Phillips explained that in line with the emerging Community Plan, the Strategic Inclusive Growth Plan, it is proposed to develop a new Multimodal Transport Hub on the site of the former Waterside Railway Station at an estimated total cost of €33.39m, of which DFI are seeking support from SEUPB of €20m.

Giving an update on the project, Karen Phillips said: “Council is the lead partner in developing the connectivity element of the project which aims to develop a new greenway link from the Multimodal Hub into the existing Urban Greenway Network along the river to the Peace Bridge.”

She further explained that it was recommended that a maximum funding contribution of £527,250 is provided by Council subject to discussions with other funders who may also be able to contribute towards the cost of the Greenway.