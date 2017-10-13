Fundraising event at A.O.H. for young Ashleigh Taylor

A public fund-raising event will be staged in Derry this weekend in aid of a local woman’s daughter who is waiting to get on the Donor Transplant List.

Relatives of Ashleigh Taylor (13) are staging a Music Day, which will take place in the A.O.H. Clubrooms on Foyle Street, Derry, from 6pm to 9pm this Sunday, and everyone welcome to attend.

Young Ashleigh Taylor.

Ashleigh suffers from a rare genetic kidney defect, and has had both kidneys removed in an operation in England last September.

She is now waiting to get onto a list for a transplant and is currently reliant on dialysis.

The funds raised will go towards a care package for her.

Ashleigh’s family live in Leicestershire and parents Lee and Tanya, who comes from Derry, are bringing her to Derry for the charity event.

Many local businesses have already pledged donations for an auction on the day, which is open to everyone, and the family are hoping more will come on board.

Ashleigh has Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and the operation last September involved a bilateral nephrectomy.

She has to have dialysis at home five to seven nights a week for around 10 to 12 hours at a time.