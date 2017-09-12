Fundraising event at Derry A.O.H. for young Ashleigh

A fundraising event will be staged in Derry next month in aid of a local woman’s daughter who is waiting to get on the donor transplant list.

Relatives of 13-year-old Ashleigh Taylor are planning a Music Day, which will take place at The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ local base on Foyle Street 6pm to 9pm on Sunday, October 15.

Ashleigh suffers from a rare genetic kidney defect, and has had both kidneys removed in an operation in England last September.

She is now waiting to get on a list for a transplant and is currently reliant on dialysis. The funds raised will go towards a care package for her.

Ashleigh’s family live in Coalville in Leicestershire and parents Lee and Tanya, who comes from Derry, are planning to bring her to Derry for the charity event.

Many local businesses have already pledged generous donations for an auction taking place during the event, which is open to everyone, and the family are hoping more will come onboard.

Anyone able to help with donations for the event is asked to contact Julie on 07728947630 or Pauline on 07738673627.

Little Ashleigh has Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a condition her dad was also born with, and the operation last September involved a bilateral nephrectomy (removing both kidneys).

Ashleigh currently has to have dialysis at home five to seven nights a week for around 10 to 12 hours at a time.