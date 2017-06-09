Fundraising walk for Cian campaign

Residents from the Glenabbey area of Derry will this weekend stage a fundraising event to help a Derry mother take her son to America for treatment he can’t access at home.

Lynda McIntyre’s 10-years-old son Cian suffers from the rare, severe and life-limiting genetic condition Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) and the family are currently fundraising to take him to San Francisco for Cannabis treatment which is currently illegal here.

Cian’s illness means he has a weakened immune system; has difficulty with co-ordination and is also at increased risk of developing cancer.

To help with the ‘Go Fund Me’ campaign for Cian, Glenabbey Community Association have organised a charity walk for tomorrow (Sat.) at 1.00 pm. The one mile will take place along the Leafair Trail and those taking part can join the starting point at the Leafair Pitches.

A host of local businesses have also donated prizes and everyone who takes part of the day will have their names entered into a draw.

Among those who have donated are a local hairdresser, a make-up artist, Ubake, Perfect Gift Shop, Nisa, and TK Fitness.

Nicola Mullan, founder of the community association and an organiser of the event, said that after the walk there will be a cake sale and coffee and drinks back at the Glenabbey Hub.

Nicola said: “The family have actually set up their own fundraising drive and as we are from the same community we thought we should set something up.

“We just got together and rang around businesses for different prizes and the response has been great.”

Anyone wishing to join the walk and/ or cake sale can come along on the day. Alternatively people can donate to the GoFundMe Page at www.gofundme.com/pppn2atn and anyone who can help in any other way with the fundraising drive is asked to contact Lynda on 07751826450.