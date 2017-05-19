Funeral directors give Lent profits to Trocaire

A generous Limavady undertakers firm has donated thousands of pounds of its profits to Irish charity, Trocaire.

Father and son, Thomas and Brendan O’Brien of Limavady Funeral Directors, had vowed to donate all their profits to the charity over Lenten period.

And commenting on their campaign, Brendan said: “It has been a huge success with £3,000, inclusive of gift aid, was raised for the humane crisis which is ongoing in Africa.

“We are very thankful to the local community for all their continuous support and we will be continuing our charity work in the future.”

The local funeral directors undertook the generous endeavour to raise funds for the popular Irish charity in the hope it would help “save lives.”

Speaking at the launch of their charity drive, Brendan said: “Although we annually support many local charities, we would now like to take this opportunity to support the work of Trocaire in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“As the Lenten Campaign is Trocaire’s biggest annual fundraiser, we came up with the idea of donating all our profits during Lent.

“Our mission is to support this campaign with the aim that our donations will save lives and improve the quality of life,” Brendan added.

The 2017 Lenten Campaign highlighted the scale of humanitarian needs across the world, including in Southern Sudan where the UN recently declared a famine.

Trocaire is providing emergency food and water to people there and donations to this year’s Lenten Campaign are being used to help the organisation expand its projects aimed at tackling hunger across the region.