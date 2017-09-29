Funeral of little Kayden to take place tomorrow

The funeral of a three-years-old Derry child who died suddenly will take place on Saturday.

Kayden McLaughlin-McGuinness, was the beloved son of Erin and Kyle, loving brother of Skyler, a darling grandson to all his grandparents and great grandparents, and a dear and loving nephew to all his aunts and uncles.

His funeral will leave his home, 10 Mary Street on Saturday, September 30 to 30th St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00AM.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.