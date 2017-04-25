GAA club hosts pool competition in memory of two of its members

A County Derry GAA club is to host a pool competition in memory of two of its members who passed away last year.

It will be held in Foreglen clubhouse on the 29th and 30th April in remembrance of the late Charlie Farren and Ryan McCaul, with all proceeds going to Action Cancer.

“Charlie passed away after an illness a year ago and Ryan tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in December past. Ryan was from Drum and Charlie from Foreglen so you can imagine the banter that went on.” said a club spokesperson. “Both were members of the pool team and both are sadly missed by their team members and indeed by the wider community.

Club member Noel McFeely said: “Ryan and Charlie always had time for everyone, and considered themselves ‘number one’ pool players ,which ensured that many an argument ensued. The club is hosting the pool and dance weekend, which is being sponsored by Ryan’s former employers E&I Engineering in Burnfoot, Donegal. All proceeds will go to Action Cancer, the winner of the pool competition will get £300 and the runners up £150.

“We at the clubhouse are always keen to help with fundraisers for cancer charities, like Action Cancer and Foyle Hospice, as we have done many times in the past, so we’re delighted to be able to organise this event.

“We would urge as many people as possible to come out and support this as it was very close to Charlie and Ryan’s hearts.”

There’ll be live entertainment on both nights. On 29th April Christine Mullan provides the music from 9pm, admission free. The Real Thing provide the entertainment on 30th April. Admission £5.

Entry fee for the pool competition is £20. Book a place via Ronan on 0792136386 or Stephen on 07729018131.