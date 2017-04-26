Galliagh gym facing water misuse charges

NI Water has brought charges against a Galliagh gym for the alleged misuse of water, interference with water mains and obtaining services dishonestly.

Elite Fitness Club, operating as the Elite Community Fitness Gym, at Unit 5, Lenamore Business Park, was listed as the defendant at Derry Magistrate’s Court in a case involving a total of seven charges dating from between July and October last year.

A solicitor acting on behalf of the Public Utility explained six charges were brought against Elite Fitness Club in connection with the alleged interference with and misuse of a water mains belonging to NI Water on various dates between July 8 and October 19 2016. All of these charges involve alleged breaches of the Water and Sewerage Service (NI) Order, 2006. The club faces a further charge of dishonestly obtaining the water supply to the gym in contravention of the Fraud Act, 2006 on October 19.

Two trustees of the charity, who were in attendance in the public gallery at Derry Magistrate’s Court, indicated that they had not had time to engage legal advice in relation to the case. They indicated to District Judge Brian Archer that the club had only been served notice of the summons two weeks ago. The solicitor for NI Water said the cost to the public utility company had not yet been calculated.

District Judge Archer adjourned the case until May 18 to allow the defendant obtain legal advice.