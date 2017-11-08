Gang with gun try to break into home in Galliagh

Police in Foyle are appealing for information following reports that a gang armed with a gun tried to force their way into a house in Galliagh on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the Altcar Park area of the estate.

PSNI Detective Constable Miller said: “At approximately 10:00pm police received reports that a number of persons wearing balaclavas, one of whom was reported to be in possession of a firearm, forced entry into the property and caused damage to the inside of it before making off.

“The occupier was at home but uninjured as a result of the incident.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 1364 07/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”